Three held for fake work-permit visa

Jammu: Three persons including two brothers were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly duping people on the pretext of providing work visas for abroad, police said.

A spokesperson for the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police said the trio -- Kailash, his brother Vikas of Bishnah and Raj Kumar of Samba -- were on the run since a case was registered against them in August last year and were arrested from Bari Brahmana and Bishnah areas here, the spokesman said.

He said Sat Pal Sharma, a resident of R S Pura, had lodged a written complainant with the Crime Branch, Jammu, alleging that the accused had duped him of his money by promising work-permit visa in a foreign country for his son.

"After the allegations were prima facie established during the course of preliminary verification conducted by Crime Branch, Jammu, a case was registered against them under the relevant sections of law in August, 2019," the spokesman said.

However, he said the accused were not cooperating in the investigation and were evading arrest.

"After generation of intelligence input, crime branch sleuths laid successful traps and conducted raids with careful planning and arrested the accused for further investigation of the case," the spokesman said.