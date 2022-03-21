Three CRPF personnel injured in Naxal firing in Chhattisgarh

Naxals, frustrated with the continuous increased activities of security forces, attacked the Elmagunda camp of CRPF Battalion on Monday in the early morning hours resulting in the injury of three jawans, a senior police official said.

The condition of the injured jawans was reported to be stable.

In the attack the Naxals used their country-made improvised barrel grenade launcher and guns, the officer said.

While speaking to the media, IG Bastar Range Sundarraj said, 3 CRPF jawans were injured in an exchange of fire with Naxals near Elmagunda camp in Sukma district, early this morning.

Injured jawans are stable, would be shifted to higher medical centers for further treatment, he added.

After the CRPF camp was attacked the jawans also retaliated in self-defense and the gunfight continued up to half an hour. Observing the heavy retaliatory fire the Naxals escaped into the jungle.

Meanwhile, police sources also claimed that in the retaliatory fire a number of Naxals might have received serious injuries.

Moreover, after the gunfire was over, the troops were dispatched to carry out further combing operations, but no bodies were found till the reports were filed.

Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma while speaking to FPJ said, “I am at the spot and will share the further details soon.”

