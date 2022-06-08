'Threats to Nupur Sharma isn't Indian culture': BJP leader Uma Bharti over Prophet Muhammad remarks row

Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti |

BJP leader Uma Bharti on Wednesday condemned threats being given to now suspended spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who has created an outrage internationally over her remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

Uma Bharti said, "Our party gave punishment to spokesperson & MEA handled situation on reaction of Muslim nations well."

"It all started during UP elections when every political party spewed venom and tense atmosphere was created," Bharti said.

Meanwhile, referring to the remarks of Sharma, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the comments were not made by any government functionary and have no impact on the government.

He also noted that India will continue to have good ties with Gulf countries and added that all Indians living in Gulf countries are safe and there is no tension anywhere.

The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma from the party's primary membership after her alleged inflammatory remarks against minorities.

Sharma, however, after the party action against her, apologised for her remarks. India, in response to the sharp reactions, said that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks against minorities.

Meanwhile, in the latest development in the Nupur Sharma case, all India Progressive Muslim Welfare Committee on Tuesday filed a complaint in Thane for the registration of an FIR against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma over her controversial religious remarks.

The committee has filed a complaint in Ambernath Police Station under sections 153A, 153B, 295(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Several cases have been registered against the suspended BJP leader under the same set of legal provisions. The complaint alleged that Sharma had used "abusive, false and hurtful words against the Prophet and religion of Islam and hurt the feelings of Muslims" and sought immediate action.