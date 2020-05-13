Threat to Rajasthan wildlife

Sangeeta Pranvendra

Jaipur

With focus on preventing loss of life in the Covid crisis, wildlife has been rendered exposed to greater threat from poaching. In Rajasthan, those under serious threat are 17 species, including tiger, panther, desert monitor lizard and Rajasthan’s state bird great Indian bustard. The wildlife dept has issued an advisory for enhancing intelligence collection and control of illegal wildlife trade. Notably, poachers had killed all the tigers in the Sariska and the species had to be relocated in its natural habitat.

The Rajathan chief wildlife warden, Arindam Tomar, has issued an advisory to CCFs at Jaipur, Udaipur Jodhpur and field directors at Sariska, Ranth­a­m­­bhore and Mukundara Hills Tiger Reserves.

“Villagers had started to venture into forest areas for firewood during the lockdown and have enhanced patrolling to check it, as it creates a possibility of poachers going in. Guards have been deployed and our staff is patrolling extensively. A deer was poached and we arrested two persons,” said Mukesh Saini, the Sawai Madhopur DFO, told FPJ.

GV Reddy, the head of forest forces, Rajasthan, said, “The situation is different in Barmer, Bikaner and Jodhpur districts of Western Rajasthan where there are less wildlife sanctuaries, but animals are in abundance, especially deer even in villages. The Bishnoi community has been helping and giving us information.”