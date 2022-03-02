Thousands stranded in Ukraine but Punjab Congress leaders 'nowhere to be seen': Manish Tewari slams Channi, Sidhu

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday slammed the "great leaders" of Punjab Congress over their absence when thousands of Indian nationals are stranded in war-torn Ukraine following the invasion of Russia. Taking a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, the former Union Minister said that there is life beyond elections.

Taking to Twitter, Tewari wrote: "I am appalled great leaders of @INCPunjab Congress are nowhere to be seen/heard when thousands of our children our in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MP’s who have to do heavy lifting. Where is @CHARANJITCHANNI, @sherryontopp, @sunilkjakhar, @Barmer_Harish. Is power be & end all?"

"Reason to be in public life is public service. Elections are not beginning & end of Politics. Can’t you see the videos,hear the cries of our children. Is this your Punjab Model ? I hang my head in shame at your sheer callousness. Wake up Gentleman there is a life beyond elections," he added.

Meanwhile, as India steps up efforts to evacuate its citizens from war-hit Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said today that efforts are on to reach cities in the eastern part of that country, though it is not easy.

The eastern part of Ukraine has been witnessing intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian troops.

The comments by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came hours after the Indian embassy in Ukraine asked all Indians in Kharkiv to leave the city immediately for three safe zones.

He said nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight back.

Bagchi said 15 flights are scheduled over the next 24 hours and some of them are already operating.

"The cities in eastern remain areas of concern for us. Some students were able to board trains out of Kharkiv yesterday night and this morning and we assisted in the process through the student contractors and other partners," Bagchi said.

"We have been in communication with the Russians regarding the safe passage of our nationals from Kharkiv and other nearby cities," he said.

Bachi said India is also exploring the option of reaching the eastern part of Ukraine to help in the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in the areas.

"It's not easy because the route is not open at all times," he said at a media briefing.

Separately, he said an Indian national, identified as Chandan Jindal, died in Ukraine due to natural causes. He was in the hospital for the last few days.

Bagchi also said that there has been a sharp increase in the number of Indians who have left Ukraine over the recent past.

"We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since our advisories were issued. This of course includes some Indians who had not registered with the embassy earlier," Bagchi said.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:24 PM IST