Thousands of farmers to leave for Delhi on November 13, under the leadership Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel

Thousands of Farmers will be heading for New Delhi on November 13, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to request Centre to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for central pool.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be addressing massive public gatherings at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel requested farmers, agriculture related unions and businessmed to write letter to Prime Minister to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for central pool. These letters would be taken in truck with the procession of farmers to hand it over to Prime Minister.

Chief Minister Baghel will be addressing numerous farmer gatherings in states on the way to Delhi to inform the masses about the works being done for farmer welfare in Chhattisgarh, garnering support for farmers of Chhattisgarh and their cause.

All the parties have also extended support to State Government’s demand of paddy procurement at Rs 2500 per quintal and procurement of rice from Chhattisgarh for central pool. Farmer unions and farmers have also extended support for state government’s stand.

It is noteworthy that according to the decision taken by Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in year 2014, rice will not be procured from state governments that provide bonus against paddy procurement at support price.

But despite the decision, the provision was slackened for last two years and rice was being procured from Chhattisgarh for central pool.

Keeping this in view, Chhattisgarh Government has requested Prime Minister to slacken the provision for year 2019-20 as well and procure 32 lakh metric tons of rice from Chhattisgarh, because inflow large quantity of paddy is expected this year. In the context, letters were also written to Prime Minister and Union Food Minister, but letter of disagreement was received from them as response, stating that procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 would disturb the market.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that procurement of paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal in Chhattisgarh has led to flourishing of the market. Chhattisgarh Government desired to procure paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal this year as well, in larger interest of the farmers.

This year, inflow of nearly 85 lakh metric tons of paddy procurement is expected this year. Chief Minister said that we kept our promise of procuring paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal from farmers in year 2018-19.

This year also, we would procure paddy at Rs 2500 per quintal. He has requested all the MPs, farmers and businessmen to write letter in larger interest of farmers requesting slackening of the provision to procure 32 lakh metric ton of rice from Chhattisgarh for central pool.