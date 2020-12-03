'Thousands of crores' of investment promised during Yogi Adityanath's Mumbai visit: UP Govt

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has said that thousands of crores of investment have been promised during the chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s trip to Mumbai early this week.

“We received proposals and suggestions of thousands of crores during the CM’s trip to the commercial capital on Dec 2. During the meeting with CM, Tata group chairman N Chandrashekhar has said that the Tata group will invest in four sectors-electronics, development of pilgrimages, electric buses and solar energy,” the government said in a statement.

Tata group wants to set-up a huge solar plant with at least 1 or 2 gigawatts capacity.

Baba Kalyani of Bharat Forge has shown interest to invest in the Defence corridor. Niranjan Hiranandani has proposed a Data centre and townships in Uttar Pradesh. KKR India seeks to invest in agriculture and supply chain, warehouse etc. on PPP model. Many other biz leaders too have shown interest in many sectors.

Making a mega-investment push during his visit to the financial capital Mumbai on December 2, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had said that businesses should explore opportunities in the state which is a state of "unlimited possibilities".

The UP chief minister met several industrialists during his two-day visit to Mumbai. "We will give you safety, security, respect, and a conducive atmosphere for setting up your businesses. Uttar Pradesh is soon going to compete with the best of the world in the field of basic infrastructure," he told them.