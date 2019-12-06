'Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones': Twitter trolls Rajyavardhan Rathore for mocking 'secular liberals'

All four people accused in the rape and murder of woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in a police encounter on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigation, a senior police official said. "They (accused) snatched weapons from police and fired on police and tried to escape... police fired in retaliation in which the four accused died," a senior police official told PTI.

The extra-judicial killings have drawn mixed responses, some hailed the police encounters while some said that the police should have followed the law of the land.

BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore mocked 'secular liberals' who said that Hyderabad police should have followed law procedure and not the encounter. "Speak up for our daughters: RAPES,SEXUAL ASSAULTS will NOT BE TOLERATED.Don’t ever look at ANY women & feel you own her even for a moment. Pseudo liberals standing with the 4 rapists-your utopian world will shatter if you think of Hyderabad doctor as your own daughter," he wrote.

Twitter trolled the BJP leader. He was called out for 'selective outrage'. People said, "What about Kuldeep Sengar and Chinmayanand?" These two are BJP leaders accussed of rape. One user wrote, "Those who live in glass houses shouldn't throw stones."