Those who don't like development want to trigger communal, caste riots: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Sunday hit back at Opposition over their relentless attack on his government over the Hathras incident, saying they are "indulging in newer conspiracies" to trigger riots and hamper development.

Speaking to reporters here, Adityanath said, "Those who do not like development, they want to trigger communal and caste riots in the state and in the country."

"They will derive political mileage from the riots, hence they are indulging in newer conspiracies. We have to be alert against all these conspiracies and accelerate the process of development," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, while addressing party workers virtually, said, "The Congress along with other political parties are using lies and deceit to hatch conspiracies to mislead people." "People have seen their rule in the state and how they indulged in loot of the public wealth (which was their sole agenda)," he said.

Singh urged the party workers to gear up for the upcoming bypolls in the state and demolish the confidence of those "indulging in hatching these conspiracies", the party said in a statement here.

Opposition parties, especially the Congress, have been attacking the BJP government over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-Dalit girl in Hathras.

The Congress has also demanded the chief minister's resignation over the issue.