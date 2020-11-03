Those who brought jungle raj in Bihar, don’t want you to say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ or ‘Jai Shri Ram’: PM Modi

"Poor people did not have the right to choose their government. During jungle raj, the poor were not allowed to step out of their houses. Booths were captured. Such people are trying to take Bihar back to that time. But they are forgetting that people will not be misled by them and are not afraid of them either," he said.

"Today, Bihar has left behind the darkness of insecurity and anarchy. The double engine government has done unprecedented work at a big scale in past years," he added.

PM Modi said that a new foundation of Bihar inspired by self-reliant and glorious history has been laid in the past years. "This is the time for building modern Bihar. People of Bihar know that this resolution will only be fulfilled when there is NDA government both at the Centre and the State," he said.

The Prime Minister made an appeal to people to buy local products while celebrating the festivals.

"Khadi products sold in the last 5 years are more than what was sold in the last 25 years. How many weavers would have benefitted? Two weeks back, a Khadi store in Delhi sold products worth Rs 1 crore in one day... In coming times, many festivals including Dhanteras, Diwali are coming. I urge you to buy local things as much as possible. With this, Diwali will not only be celebrated at your home but also at the home of the poor," he said.

Speaking further on his 'Vocal for Local' appeal, he said that the jute sector is a great example of how much protection the NDA government is giving to the products of farmers. "Today, when the country is rapidly moving to free itself from single-use plastic, it is directly benefiting our jute farmers and the jute industry," he added.

Polling began at 7 am on 94 assembly seats across 17 districts in the second phase of Bihar polls on Tuesday with precautionary measures against COVID-19 in place. Voting in the third phase will take place on 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.