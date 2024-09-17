 ‘Those Filled With Hate Defaming India,’ Says PM Modi In Response To Rahul Gandhi's Remarks In US
Gandhi, while interacting with the expat population, spoke about the ideological fight with the BJP over the process of assimilation of minorities, which in turn had raised questions about their distinct identity which was under threat.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
PM Modi (L) & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (R) | ANI & File Pic

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi latched onto Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the United States last week and said "those filled with hate are defaming India."

About The Remark Made By Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi

"The question therefore arises is whether "... a Sikh will be allowed to wear a turban (or)  kada  (a steel bangle)? Or visit a Gurudwara,’’ Rahul had remarked.

The prime minister did not name Gandhi but accused "some people" of acting against the interests of the country. "... (Some) filled with negativity are targeting India's unity. Those filled with hate are not leaving any chance to defame India and Gujarat... they want to break up the country (tukdetukde)," he said.

PM Modi On The The Insult He Received In The First 100 Days Of His 3rd Term

Modi further remarked that he was insulted, jeered, and mocked by the Opposition in the first 100 days of his third term, but he remained single-mindedly focused on finishing the government's development agenda during this period. Outlining the policy roadmap, the Prime Minister explained that his government is focusing on key sectors critical to India’s growth.

“In the first 100 days, we have made major strides. We’ve launched over 15 new Vande Bharat trains on more than 15 new routes. This means that in the last 15 weeks, 15 new Vande Bharat trains have been started, one every week," he asserted.

PM Modi was speaking in Ahmedabad, where he inaugurated infrastructure projects worth Rs 8,000 crore. Referring to his painstaking efforts, the Prime Minister asserted he has decided to sacrifice himself for the people.

"If I live, I live for you, if I struggle, I struggle for you, and if I sacrifice myself, it will be for you," he told the gathering.

He also made campaign references ahead of the first phase of voting, on Wednesday, to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election, hitting out at the Congress and its ally, the National Conference.

"You have heard they want to bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, they want to bring back two Constitutions and two laws in (poll-bound) J&K," Modi noted, two days ahead of the first phase of voting.

