'Those Facing Corruption Charges Are Out On Bail': PM Modi Lashes Out At Oppn Leaders In Madhya Pradesh

Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday addressed a public gathering in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol where he inaugurated the Sickle Cell Anemia Mukti Mission campaign and highlighted the government's commitment to improving the lives of tribal communities. During his speech, PM Modi also took the opportunity to criticise the unity of the opposition parties, stating that corrupt individuals who were out on bail had joined forces on a common platform.

He expressed his concerns about the collaboration of individuals facing corruption charges who were out on bail, implying that their coming together on a common platform raised questions about their commitment to public service and ethical governance.

Importance of the tribal societies

Acknowledging the importance of the tribal societies, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be present among them on the sacred land of Rani Durgavati. He paid tribute to Rani Durgavati and emphasized the significance of her inspiration in launching the Sickle Cell Anemia Mukti Mission campaign.

PM Modi announced that Ayushman cards would be distributed to one crore beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh, with the tribal communities, including Gond and Bhil societies, being the primary beneficiaries of these initiatives.

Addressing sickle cell anemia

The Prime Minister highlighted the urgency of addressing sickle cell anemia, a genetic disease that affects thousands of children and their families each year. He stressed that the government had taken up the challenge of tackling this disease, which had been neglected for the past 70 years. PM Modi expressed his empathy for the affected families, emphasizing that sickle cell anemia not only causes immense pain but also has significant social and emotional implications.

Drawing attention to the high prevalence of sickle cell anemia in India, the Prime Minister pledged to prioritiSe the welfare of tribal communities. He underscored the government's commitment to implementing concrete plans and strategies to combat the disease and improve the overall well-being of tribal societies.