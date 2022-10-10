e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaThorough immigration law needed for job security of those going abroad for work: Kerala CM

Thorough immigration law needed for job security of those going abroad for work: Kerala CM

After signing the MoU, Vijayan said a comprehensive immigration law is necessary for the job security and welfare of those going abroad for employment, according to the CMO statement issued on Sunday.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Photo
Follow us on

A comprehensive immigration law is necessary for job security and welfare of persons going abroad for employment, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said after signing an MoU with the United Kingdom to enable health workers from the southern state to migrate to that country.

Vijayan, who is on a Europe tour with some of his cabinet colleagues, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Europe-UK Regional Conference of the Lok Kerala Sabha held in London a day ago, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

After signing the MoU, Vijayan said a comprehensive immigration law is necessary for the job security and welfare of those going abroad for employment, according to the CMO statement issued on Sunday.

At the same time, he also said it was not the policy of the state government to send everyone abroad and it instead aims to create a "new Kerala" through the development here, the statement said.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said his government's aim was to further empower the education sector in the state and make Kerala a hub of higher education.

He also sought the ideas and support of non-resident Indians for creating more employment opportunities in the industrial sector of Kerala, according to the statement.

The MoU was signed after discussions between Norka Roots of Kerala government and the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS), the statement said.

Its objective is to enable smooth migration of healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses and paramedical staff through safe, transparent and legal channels, the CMO statement said.

The first phase of the Kerala-UK project would see creation of more than 3,000 vacancies for various professionals in the health sector, the statement said.

After the completion of the process, there is also a plan to organise a week-long UK Employment Fest in November, it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Assam: Two wild elephants, including calf, killed by Rajdhani Express train in Jorhat

Assam: Two wild elephants, including calf, killed by Rajdhani Express train in Jorhat

UP CM Yogi announces three-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

UP CM Yogi announces three-day state mourning on Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise

India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

India records 2,424 new coronavirus infections, 3 deaths

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82, a look at his key role in national politics

Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82, a look at his key role in national politics

Watch: BJP MP calls for "total boycott" of Muslims

Watch: BJP MP calls for