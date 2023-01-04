'This reflects Siddaramaiah' personality: Karnataka CM Bommai on Congress leader's 'puppy' remark

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai | PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday hit back at Congress leader Siddaramaiah, who called him "a puppy in front of Narendra Modi."

"This reflects the personality of Siddaramaiah. I don't want to comment on this. Dogs are known for their loyalty.

"I am working out of loyalty to the people. Unlike those who lie and break society. I am working faithfully," Bommai said and also praised PM Narendra Modi for giving several projects to Karnataka for the first time since independence.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Wednesday called Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a puppy before Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged failure to bring Rs 5,495 crore into the State as was recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

What Siddaramaiah Actually Said

"Basavaraj Bommai, you are like a puppy in front of Narendra Modi. You tremble before him," the Congress leader remarked.

The former Chief Minister pointed out that the 15th Finance Commission in its interim report recommended the Rs 5,495 crore as a special allowance for Karnataka.

But our Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaramam, a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, wrote to the Finance Commission chairperson N K Singh that it is not possible for us to give the Rs 5,495 crore. She asked the chairperson to drop the issue, Siddaramaiah claimed.

(With PTI Inputs)

