This PMC depositor's plea as he worries about a lifetime of hard-earned money will break your heart

The crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank has thrown many depositors for a loop. Several people have lost their lives since the scam first came to light in late September and many others remain in a state of constant anxiety.

Economist Rupa Subramanya recently posted a series of screenshots of a conversation she had with an unidentified individual on Twitter. It began, with a simple question: “Do you think we will get our money back from PMC bank?”

The stranger, who allowed Subramanya to post the conversation online on condition of anonymity says that he has been working in Kuwait for the last 15 years. PMC bank is close to his house and as he puts it, "they gave very good service" and were "second to none". Disillusioned by PSU and private banks, he had transferred all his money to PMC bank. 40 days after the scandal hit, his money is blocked, and he fears that he may only get a lakh back.

Having worked for many years outside the country in an environment that he called "not good" and difficult to work in, the person goes on to write that he is concerned that his pleas might go ignored. Unfortunately, going back to India to check on the bank is not even be an option for him as the company he works with has refused to grant leave.

Subramanya responded by suggesting measures that he could take to put pressure on the authorities and bring his plight to attention. "I don't know what to tell you except to give it some time and hope that authorities take necessary measures," she wrote.

The economist suggested that the depositor could "put pressure on media outlets to bring attention to the crisis and to your specific case".