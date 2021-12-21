'This law is against universal suffrage': AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

After the Parliament on Tuesday passed a Bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem with Rajya Sabha passing it by voice vote, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that this law is against Universal suffrage.

The opposition parties were demanding a division of votes as they had moved a motion to send the Bill to a select committee, which was rejected by voice vote.

The AIMIM chief said that the bill passed is against Puttaswamy's judgment. He also further said that the government doesn't have legislative competence to make such laws.

Owaisi also pointed out that Aadhar has 1.5% more mistakes than the voter list and this is against Universal suffrage.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to weed out fake voters from electoral rolls.

TMC member Derek O'Brien cited rules for a division of votes even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged members to go to their seats to enable the division.

However, opposition members continued to raise slogans in the well. O'Brien threw the rule book on the table where officials sit and staged a walkout.

Ruling party members strongly condemned his behaviour.

Members of Congress, TMC, Left parties, DMK and NCP also walked out from the House in protest. Members of BJP, JD(U), YSRCP, AIADMK, BJD and TMC-M supported the Bill, saying it will help in eradicating duplicate and fake voters from electoral rolls.

Earlier, Congress, TMC, CPI, CPI-M, DMK and Samajwadi Party opposed the Bill saying it infringes on voters' right to privacy.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, seeks to allow electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of people who want to register as voters "for the purpose of establishing the identity".

It also seeks to allow the electoral registration officers to ask for Aadhaar number from "persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in electoral roll, and to identify registration of name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency".

(with agency inputs)

