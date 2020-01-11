This kid dancing on #LageRahoKejriwal is the cutest thing you'll see today

Aam Aadmi Party has released its official campaign song ahead of the Delhi elections 2020. The song was launched on Saturday by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Titled 'Lage Raho Kejriwal', the song has been written, composed and sung by Vishal Dadlani.

After the song was released, a video of a kid dancing on the catchy track has gone viral on Twitter. The child is holding a broom in his hand which is the symbol of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and is seen performing on the song. This kid dancing on 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' is probably the cutest thing that you'll see today.

Watch Video: