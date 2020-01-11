This kid dancing on #LageRahoKejriwal is the cutest thing you'll see today

Aam Aadmi Party has released its official campaign song ahead of the Delhi elections 2020. The song was launched on Saturday by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. Titled 'Lage Raho Kejriwal', the song has been written, composed and sung by Vishal Dadlani.
After the song was released, a video of a kid dancing on the catchy track has gone viral on Twitter. The child is holding a broom in his hand which is the symbol of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and is seen performing on the song. This kid dancing on 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' is probably the cutest thing that you'll see today.
Watch Video:
AAP's official Twitter handle was impressed with the kid's act. "Hey Kid, you can be our star campaigner," the party wrote.
The campaign song has received an extremely positive response on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:
The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to the polls on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.
According to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker, AAP is all set to win 59 seats, while the BJP, which is a distant second, is tipped to get just eight seats. The Congress is predicted to get three seats in the Delhi assembly elections.
AAP had bagged 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the 2015 polls in Delhi. The BJP got the remaining three while the Congress, which ruled the city for 15 years, drew a blank.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)