This Kashmiri man living in Delhi has a tale that will warm your heart this Diwali

A Kashmiri teacher has a heart-warming tale from one of the toughest times in his life. Er Ishfaq, a Kashmiri teacher practicing in Delhi shared a beautiful story on Twitter yesterday about love, humanity, and hope.

Ishfaq shared about the time a terrorist attack occurred in Pulwama. After the tragic attack and murder of several Indian soldiers, Kashmiris in all parts of India were threatened by violence. Many Kashmiris were beaten and harassed in several parts of our country.

At the same time, Ishfaq had decided to stay indoors to keep himself safe. He missed days of work to avoid possible trouble. During that time, he was taken care of a colleague from work, the person would send him food twice a day. He shared how he was taken care of like a family member.

He further talks about the time when article 370 was revoked. He mentions the bullying he faced by a couple of colleagues and also the support he received by every other person he works with.