‘This is what’s wrong with our country’: Twitter on UP DGP asking parents to ‘counsel their children’

In view of violence during demonstrations in different parts of the country against the amended citizenship law, the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday said no permission has been given for protests as prohibitory orders are in place in the entire state.
"Section 144 is in force and no permission for any gathering has been given for December 19. Please do not participate. Parents are also requested to counsel their children," said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) O. P. Singh in a tweet posted around midnight on Wednesday.
This statement did not go down so well with netizens and they have been expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. And the tweets that have been doing the rounds range from hilarious to bizarre.
User said, "Emergency is here again." While other user said, "He wrote the wrong thing.Parents are requested to go out and protest alongside their children."
The Samajwadi Party had announced statewide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that his party would go ahead with the protests and asked party workers to participate in it in large numbers.
Several other demonstrations were also planned in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday against the citizenship law. The protests are being led by some Muslim groups, which view the CAA as a ploy to rid them of their citizenship. In Uttar Pradesh, violent protests were reported on Tuesday in Mau district. Clashes erupted in the district between police personnel and scores of protesters who had hit the streets in opposition to the law.
A day earlier, protest marches were taken out in Aligarh and Lucknow -- where a large number of youth came out to demonstrate against the alleged violence perpetrated by police against students in the Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).
