'This is real report of BJP govt': Akhilesh Yadav after Niti Aayog dubs Uttar Pradesh as worst in health performance rankings

Kerala has again emerged as the top performer in terms of overall health performance among larger states, while Uttar Pradesh is the worst, according to the fourth Health Index launched by Niti Aayog.

The fourth round of the Health Index took into account the period 2019-20 (reference year).

The report by the government think tank said Tamil Nadu and Telangana have emerged as the second and third best performers, respectively, on health parameters.

Bihar and Madhya Pradesh were the second and third worst performers, respectively, on health parameters.

The report, however, added that Uttar Pradesh topped in terms of incremental performance by registering the highest incremental change from the base year (2018-19) to reference year (2019-20).

Among the smaller states, Mizoram emerged as the best performer in overall performance as well as incremental performance, while among UTs, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir ranked among the bottom UTs in terms of overall performance but emerged as the leading performer in terms of incremental performance.

The report pointed out that for the fourth consecutive round Kerala emerged as the best performer in terms of overall performance.

According to the report, Kerala and Tamil Nadu were top two performers in terms of overall performance with the highest reference year (2019-20) index scores but ranked twelfth and eighth respectively in terms of incremental performance.

Telangana performed well both in terms of overall performance as well as incremental performance and secured the third position in both instances.

Meanwhile, soon after the Niti Aayog report dubbed Uttar Pradesh as the worst performer on various health parameters, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying this is the "real report" of the BJP government.

"In the Health Index of the Niti Aayog, UP is at the bottom in terms of medicine and health. This is the real report of the UP's BJP government," Samajwadi Party chief said in a tweet in Hindi

"By publishing misleading advertisements, the reality cannot be changed. The people will give a reply in 2022 (elections) to those who have spoiled the health of UP," he added.

"UP is saying today that the BJP is not needed," he claimed.

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 07:53 PM IST