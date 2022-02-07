This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it did injustice to President: Congress MP Anand Sharma slams Prez Kovind's speech

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday, while speaking about President Ram Nath Kovind's address in the Parliament, said that the President's speechwriter did injustice to him.

Speaking about the President’s address in the Parliament, senior leader Anand Sharma said: “This is not sarcasm but whoever wrote it (the President's Address), did injustice to the President. This challenges the judgment of the people and negates the difficult situation before the country”.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Highlighting the significance of Amar Jawan Jyoti, Congress lawmaker Anand Sharma said that it was dedicated to soldiers killed during Bangladesh war, but it was merged.

On the Gross Domestic Product(GDP), employment and national security, Sharma, quoting the economic survey said the unemployment in the country is at an all time high and 42 crore people do not have jobs. "We understand that it has affected the economy and it is on March 2020 level, while the debt to GDP ratio is 90 per cent, and this will not be corrected by selling national assets."

"We all know that 1 lakh forces have been deployed at the China border but shouldn't this be discussed in Parliament? In 1962, Nehru discussed the situation in the middle of a war. We were also told that in-camera briefing will be done (on China), but nothing has happened," he commented.

Sharma, further a wrong message is being sent about the Opposition. "Everyone wants the country to progress, but a perception is being created that the Opposition does not want it to, this is not correct." he added.

Referring to earlier Prime Ministers, he said: "Nehru remained in jail for 14 years, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi were martyred, how can you question their contribution? We acknowledge the work done during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure also. We never said Vajpayeeji did not work, but this government said that the Congress government has not done anything at all which is completely wrong."

"You cannot dismiss the work done by previous governments. A country cannot run on single ideology, India did not rise in 2014, it is a culmination of 74 years, he added. It was said that India Gate is a colonial legacy. They were not mercenaries but they were martyrs of the British India and the place where the government wants to set up the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is also a British relic," he added.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 02:09 PM IST