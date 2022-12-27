This is how much Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine will cost: Reports

2 people can be covered by one vial. |

The Bharat Biotech nasal vaccine will cost Rs. 800 plus 5% GST plus medical fees. For a total of 8 doses, or 4 drops in each nostril, the vaccine will cost about Rs 1000. 2 people can be covered by one vial.

The fourth week of January will see the introduction of the nasal vaccination, iNCOVACC. The price of iNCOVACC will be set at Rs 325 per dose for significant purchases by the federal and state governments.

The iNCOVACC vaccine is being offered to people over the age of 18 as a booster dose.

Amidst the rising cases of COVID-19 around the world, the government of India approved the nasal vaccine last Friday. It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals.

It will be included in the COVID-19 vaccination program starting today.

Where to apply for the vaccine?

The vaccine will be available on the CoWIN app starting today. The CoWIN platform will also be modified in this regard.

One can just sign in to their CoWIN account and apply for a vaccine slot.

Eligibility for the nasal vaccine

The iNCOVACC nasal vaccine has been approved by the Government of India and will be used as a heterologous booster dose for those above 18 years of age.

Will there be an issue as a different dose of vaccine is registered to you earlier?

The newly approved nasal vaccince is a heterologous booster. In heterologous boosting, a person is administered a different vaccine from the one that was used for the primary dose series.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.