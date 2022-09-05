'This is Gujarat model, one needs to take permission before protesting': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's swipe at BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi |

With Gujarat heading for assembly elections by the end of this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came heavily on the ruling BJP saying that the government doesnt take any action even after huge amount of drugs are recoevered from state's Mundra port.

"Gujarat has become the centre of drugs. All drugs are moved from Mundra port but your govt doesn't take any action," Gandhi said during Parivartan Sankalp Rally in Ahmedabad.

Taking a swipe at the BJP on same lines, Gandhi said, "This is Gujarat model" adding that Gujarat is one state where you've to take permission before protesting and permission from those against whom protest will be done.

Taking potshots at the BJP further, Gandhi said, "Sardar Patel was the voice of the farmers and the BJP on one side makes his tallest statue and on the other side, works against people for whom he fought...and promised that Congress will waive off farmers' debts upto Rs 3 lakhs."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further he promised, "After coming to power here, Congress will give Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of the people who died during the COVID-19 pandemic. We'll give free electricity to farmers and 300 units of free electricity to general consumers."

Gandhi also made a promises for people of Gujarat, where the Assembly polls are due later this year, including creation of 10 lakh new jobs, building 3,000 English medium schools and free education to girls.

"The BJP government here will waive loans of top industrialists, but have you ever heard that they have waived loans of farmers?" Gandhi asked.

"I promise to waive loans of up to Rs 3 lakh of each farmer after we come to power in Gujarat," he said.

Read Also Eyeing Gujarat polls, Arvind Kejriwal promises farm loan waiver if AAP voted to power