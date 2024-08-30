'This Is Disgrace': Congress Leader Harshwardhan Sapkal Slams Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After Video Of Cop Washing His Car Goes Viral

Maharashtra Police Seen Washing Car Of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad | X

Mumbai: A video of a police officer washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's car is going viral on social media, sparking debate about whether it was within the cop's duties to provide security for the lawmaker from the ruling party.

Gaikwad stated that the officer responsible for security had gotten sick in the vehicle after breakfast and offered to clean it up. He mentioned that no one requested for him to wash the car. In February, Gaikwad stated that he had killed a tiger in 1987 and has been carrying its tooth as a necklace.

Outrageous!



This video shows a cop washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's car, this is sheer misuse of police resources.



The priorities of these so called leaders need a hard look. pic.twitter.com/wel5g3hCkW — BALA (@erbmjha) August 29, 2024

Shortly thereafter, the Forest Department confiscated the item and accused him under the Wildlife Protection Act. The alleged tiger tooth was forwarded for forensic analysis. The lawmaker, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party, had previously shared a video on social media saying he had successfully tracked down a large feline.



Harshwardhan Sapkal, an ex-Congress MLA who posted the video, expressed that it was a typical example of police personnel being misused. He further stated, "This is Disgraceful."

