 'This Is Disgrace': Congress Leader Harshwardhan Sapkal Slams Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad After Video Of Cop Washing His Car Goes Viral
A video has been taking the rounds on social media where a cop of Maharashtra Police has been seen cleaning the car of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad. In response, MLA has stated that the cop volunteered to wash the car.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Police Seen Washing Car Of Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad | X

Mumbai: A video of a police officer washing Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad's car is going viral on social media, sparking debate about whether it was within the cop's duties to provide security for the lawmaker from the ruling party.

Gaikwad stated that the officer responsible for security had gotten sick in the vehicle after breakfast and offered to clean it up. He mentioned that no one requested for him to wash the car. In February, Gaikwad stated that he had killed a tiger in 1987 and has been carrying its tooth as a necklace.

Shortly thereafter, the Forest Department confiscated the item and accused him under the Wildlife Protection Act. The alleged tiger tooth was forwarded for forensic analysis. The lawmaker, a member of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party, had previously shared a video on social media saying he had successfully tracked down a large feline.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, an ex-Congress MLA who posted the video, expressed that it was a typical example of police personnel being misused. He further stated, "This is Disgraceful."

article-image

