'This is an organised crime': Ahead of Rajya Sabha Polls, Congress offensive against BJP

Launching an offensive against the BJP, Congress leaders on Friday held a joint press conference at Jaipur.

Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot, said that a complaint has been given to the Special Operations Group (SOG) too regarding the offers being made to MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to be held on June 19. He termed it an organised crime.

Gehlot also said that the BTP and CPIM have extended support to Congress candidates. Observer for the polls Randeep Singh Surjewala said that it was necessary to keep their MLAs safe from ‘thieves of democracy’.