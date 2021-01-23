This Indian theme park is offering free entry to anyone named ‘Kamala’ for a day to honour US Vice President Kamala Harris

Good news for the ones named Kamala! Why you ask? Because, you earn a free entry to this amusement park on Sunday.

In honour of the United States’ first woman Vice President Kamala Harris, amusement park chain Wonderla, is offering free entry to their parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, only if your name is Kamala!

In a post on Facebook, the amusement park chain wrote: "Name: Kamala. Park entry: Free."

"This Sunday all Kamala's WIN! Any guest in the name of Kamala will get a free entry to the park on Sunday, 24th Jan 2021 on displaying valid photo-id," the park said on Facebook.

"The offer is available only for the first 100 guests eligible for the offer under each park. The offer is valid for Wonderla Bangalore, Kochi & Hyderabad Parks. Variations of the name falling under Kamala include ‘Kamla’, ‘Kamal’ & ‘Kamalam’. No other variations of the name will be eligible for the offer," the post added.