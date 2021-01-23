This Indian theme park is offering free entry to anyone named ‘Kamala’ for a day to honour US Vice President Kamala Harris

Good news for the ones named Kamala! Why you ask? Because, you earn a free entry to this amusement park on Sunday.
In honour of the United States’ first woman Vice President Kamala Harris, amusement park chain Wonderla, is offering free entry to their parks in Kochi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, only if your name is Kamala!
In a post on Facebook, the amusement park chain wrote: "Name: Kamala. Park entry: Free."
"This Sunday all Kamala's WIN! Any guest in the name of Kamala will get a free entry to the park on Sunday, 24th Jan 2021 on displaying valid photo-id," the park said on Facebook.
"The offer is available only for the first 100 guests eligible for the offer under each park. The offer is valid for Wonderla Bangalore, Kochi & Hyderabad Parks. Variations of the name falling under Kamala include ‘Kamla’, ‘Kamal’ & ‘Kamalam’. No other variations of the name will be eligible for the offer," the post added.
Harris, 56, made history on Wednesday when she was sworn in as the first female, first Black and first Asian-American US vice-president.
Kamala Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first-ever woman Vice President of the US, has credited her Indian mother for showing faith in her and always reminding her two daughters that "though we may be the first, we should not be the last."
Harris remembered her late mother Shyamala Gopalan, a cancer researcher and civil rights activist from India, saying she has always carried that lesson from her mother with her throughout her career from serving as the first woman District Attorney of San Francisco, to the first woman Attorney General of California, and the first woman of colour to represent California in the United States Senate.
"My story is the story of millions of Americans. My mother Shyamala Gopalan arrived in the United States from India. She raised my sister Maya and me to know that though we may be the first, we should not be the last. Your continued faith in me has brought me to this moment," Harris said at the Presidential Inaugural Committee's official Asian American inaugural ball, hosted virtually by IMPACT, the leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee on Wednesday.
Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and African-American father from Jamaica. Harris was born to Shyamala Gopalan, who migrated to the US from Chennai, and Donald J Harris, who moved to the US from Jamaica.
Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, was a breast cancer researcher who died in 2009. Harris' father, Donald, is a Jamaican American professor of economics.
(With inputs from Agencies)
