'This govt is horrible, dangerous...': Mamata Banerjee lashes out at BJP govt over Rajya Sabha ruckus

Now, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the BJP-led government, alleging that the BJP was determined to 'bulldoze' people - from labourers to students. "They want that only BJP will be there...no other parties," she said.

"I strongly condemn the attitude of this BJP government. What happened yesterday in Rajya Sabha and what happened today...it's really an unfortunate matter. They don't care about democracy...they don't care about the people's democracy...they don't care about the constitution. They don't care about the rules...they only know that they have to be in power. Forcefully. They have to bulldoze all the state governments...they have to bulldoze democracy...they have to bulldoze the farmers," the Chief Minister can be heard saying in an audio clip that was shared with The Free Press Journal's Prema Rajaram.

The TMC alleges that the BJP did not have the numbers to get the disputed bills passed. That is why they suspended MPs from various parties to pass anti-farmer bills and anti-labour bills, the party contends. Accusing the BJp of "doing every injustice to the people", Mamata said that the Government was determined to curb oppostion.

"Whoever is raising their voice, they are allowing agencies to take action against them. Whoever is raising their voice against the BJP government...they are doing injustice to the people. They are not listening to the people. And all the state governments...all are powerless now. All power has come to only one political party," Mamata said.

She alleged that the Centre was not helping the states where they were not in power.

"So this government is horrible. This BJP government is terrible. and this BJP government is dangerous...not only for the country...dangerous for the future and a danger for the people," she added.

"We united, we together," the Chief Minister added, appealing to the Opposition parties to stand with the farmers and employees and the pepole of this country.

"I'm raising my voice because I want to give my full solidarity....every state must raise their voice against the labour issue, the farmer issue, the economy issue and against the GST issue. This government is doing too much," she said.