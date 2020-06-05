'This doesn't show the true picture...': Twitter divided over Rahul Gandhi's 'failed lockdown' graphic

On Friday India saw a record single-day spike of 9,851 coronavirus cases and 273 deaths. This raised the infection tally thus far o more than 2,26,700 and the death toll to 6,348, according to the Union health Ministry.
At the same time, the country is under the first phase of 'unlock' following over two months of lockdown. At present travel has been resumed in a limited capacity, and malls and shops too have been reopened.
On Friday evening Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter sharing a graph with the coronavirus case tally of five different countries (Spain, Germany, Italy, UK and India) before and after lockdown.
In each of the graphs, the lockdown period is marked by a sharp surge in cases, following which the number of cases drops and then the 'unlock' occurs. India however is the exception, with the number of cases rising to new heights as the days pass.
"This is what a failed lockdown looks like," Gandhi wrote in the caption.
The post has since drawn a mixed reaction on social media. While many Twitter users expressed alarm at the rising number of cases, others opted to discredit the Congress leader -- both factually and with personal jibes.
"This doesn't show the true picture. 1. Why don't we discuss the demographic distribution of the infected in India? 2. Other than a few cities the rest of India has the same trend like those other nations. Guess who is getting infected in those clusters?" wrote one Twitter user.
"Here it is, how a failed politician looks like," jibed another attaching a photo of Gandhi.
"And the first wave is yet to peak. What will be the peak? Nobody, including the government, knows," wondered a third.
"The graph that actually matters is the deaths per million of the population. We shouldn't be focusing on the number of covid cases," wrote another user.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)