'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has landed himself in trouble yet again after insulting Union Minister Smriti Irani during a public rally.

The Congress leader called the Cabinet Minister a "dayan" and also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

"Smriti Irani has become mute and deaf, I want to tell her... This Dayan, Inflation Dayan has been made a DARLING for sitting in Bedroom," Srinivas said.

Incidentally, Srinivas had run away from police during a protest in Delhi when Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

Srinivas calls PM Modi a 'coward'

The former Karnataka U-19 cricketer also slammed PM Modi and called him a "coward" for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to “kill” him.

“Only two cowards were born in India. The first one killed Gandhi, but he could not kill Gandhi’s ideology.

"One more coward was born in independent India. He disqualified Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to “kill” him.

"I want to tell these RSS people you keep forgetting you cannot end this Gandhi family and Gandhi’s ideology. The name of Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and MK Gandhi will always live in history,” Srinivas said.

BJP hits back at Srinivas

Meanwhile, the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Srinivas and called him Rahul Gandhi's "sidekick" over his "vile" attack on Smriti Irani.

"The vile attack on @smritiirani ji by Criminal @RahulGandhi's sidekick @srinivasiyc is highly deplorable!

"INC is still unable to digest the humiliating defeat Smriti Irani ji inflicted on Foreign Puppet Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. INC has become a cesspit of misogyny & perversion," the BJP replied to Srinivas's allegations.