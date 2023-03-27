 'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates

'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates

The Congress leader called the Cabinet Minister a "dayan" and also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
article-image

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV has landed himself in trouble yet again after insulting Union Minister Smriti Irani during a public rally.

The Congress leader called the Cabinet Minister a "dayan" and also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha.

"Smriti Irani has become mute and deaf, I want to tell her... This Dayan, Inflation Dayan has been made a DARLING for sitting in Bedroom," Srinivas said.

Incidentally, Srinivas had run away from police during a protest in Delhi when Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning.

Srinivas calls PM Modi a 'coward'

The former Karnataka U-19 cricketer also slammed PM Modi and called him a "coward" for disqualifying Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to “kill” him.

Read Also
Smriti Irani breaks down as she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: 'Had told him not to kill himself'
article-image

“Only two cowards were born in India. The first one killed Gandhi, but he could not kill Gandhi’s ideology.

"One more coward was born in independent India. He disqualified Rahul Gandhi in an attempt to “kill” him.

"I want to tell these RSS people you keep forgetting you cannot end this Gandhi family and Gandhi’s ideology. The name of Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and MK Gandhi will always live in history,” Srinivas said.

BJP hits back at Srinivas

Meanwhile, the Bharatiye Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Srinivas and called him Rahul Gandhi's "sidekick" over his "vile" attack on Smriti Irani.

"The vile attack on @smritiirani ji by Criminal @RahulGandhi's sidekick @srinivasiyc is highly deplorable!

"INC is still unable to digest the humiliating defeat Smriti Irani ji inflicted on Foreign Puppet Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. INC has become a cesspit of misogyny & perversion," the BJP replied to Srinivas's allegations.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi disqualification: Sonia Gandhi leads 'Black' protest in Parliament; both Houses...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates

'This Dayan...': Youth Congress chief Srinivas makes vulgar remark on Smriti Irani; BJP retaliates

BJP functionary in Puducherry killed, assailants hurled bomb before hacking him to death; shocking...

BJP functionary in Puducherry killed, assailants hurled bomb before hacking him to death; shocking...

'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar...

'You are getting an ass to run a horse's race': Hardeep Singh Puri slams Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar...

Watch: Unruly scenes in Lok Sabha, papers hurled at Speaker Om Birla by Oppn members

Watch: Unruly scenes in Lok Sabha, papers hurled at Speaker Om Birla by Oppn members

WATCH: Umesh Pal's mother tears up, wants gangster Atiq Ahmed to be hanged: 'I will be satisfied...

WATCH: Umesh Pal's mother tears up, wants gangster Atiq Ahmed to be hanged: 'I will be satisfied...