This company will pay you Rs 1 lakh to sleep for nine hours everyday for 100 days

Bengaluru-based start-up, Wakefit Innovations is looking for an intern. But not just anyone will do.

According to the company's website, the ideal candidate will be someone who can "thrive in a slow paced environment, conceptualise and deliver effective strategies on how to get themselves and their team members to sleep deeper and longer".

Demonstrated affinity to "cozy environments, napping, lazing and lounging", they say will be a bonus.

In case you're confused, let use explain better.

How often do you wish you'd set aside your phone just a tad earlier, or had less work to complete? Or are there times when you fumble with the 'snooze' button and wish for a few more minutes of shut-eye?

And what if you could be paid to sleep? If your workplace was a mattress and your job to set aside all distractions and simply sleep?

Wakefit, a Bengaluru-based sleep solutions company is looking for 'sleep interns' who will do exactly that. They want people who will set aside all distractions and simply sleep for 9 hours daily, 7 nights a week, for a 100 days. In return, they will be paid Rs. 1 lakh.

The company adds that it is "not as easy as it sounds". Interns will be required to have an innate ability to fall asleep at every opportunity (be it in traffic, in a meeting or even a noisy place like the bus stop") and an "unmatched zeal for breaking your own sleep records".

The start-up is now inviting online applications. All those who are interested will have to submit a video professing their love for naps and ultimately, the 'sleepiest' of the lot will face an interview by an expert panel.

The company is looking for 8 interns.

The dress code, in case you were worried about it, is pajamas. And the best part is that you don't even have to give up your day job to participate. As the company says, "Just sleep. For as long as you can, as deep as you can, and as competitively as you can. You just rest. Leave the rest to us."

The company will provide you with a mattress and monitor your data using a fitness tracker.