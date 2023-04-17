Thiruvananthapuram: Police use water cannons, tear gas on members of Kerala Student Union protesting outside AG's office against changes in NCERT textbooks

ANI

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police resorted to lathi charge, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse members of Kerala Student Union which organised a massive protest outside AG's office on Monday against the alleged saffronisation of NCERT textbooks.

This comes days after Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the Modi government by calling the changes an attempt to “rewrite history and mask it with lies.”

CM Vijayan slams RSS

Earlier, reacting to the changes made in the NCERT textbooks Vijayan wrote on Twitter, "The Sangh Parivar lives in constant fear of history as it exposes their true colours. They resort to rewriting history and masking it with lies. So we must strongly protest the decision of the BJP government to delete certain sections from NCERT textbooks. Let the truth prevail."

The NCERT has removed certain chapters on the Mughal Empire from class 12 history textbooks. NCERT says all the recent changes will be applicable from the current academic session 2023-2024.