Thirst for knowledge: Sitting at home and hungry for details? Explainer videos are the new rage among Indians during lockdown

The locked-in audience has migrated to digital media, seeking news, entertainment and distraction. Shedding some light on this shift, Ritika Aggarwal Mehta, Consultant Psychologist, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, said, "They are usually short and thus most people can easily fit it into their schedules, even on a busy day. A text overload can be scary for some people and may make things appear more complicated than they actually are – the simplification in these videos helps people feel more at ease with the information."

She further says these animated explainer videos convey complicated and possibly serious information in a fun, simple, and easy to understand manner. They walk one through the concepts making it easier, while the animations make it humorous and less scary.

"People are better able to understand information when they can hear and see it being explained to them. It takes the guess work out of the equation and allows them to learn experientially. In addition, most people tend to retain what they see much well than what they just hear. For example, you will notice that you find it easier to focus during a talk when you can see the presenter and/ or slides as compared to just being able to hear someone talking. Visual & auditory learning allow us to be more attentive to the material as well as retain the information for longer," Ritika Aggarwal Mehta said.

Ebrahim also says there is a demand for complex conceptual content like business news, among other high-profile events. "Our most-watched content has included stories on the Ambanis, Tatas, Ranbaxy & The Carlos Ghosn saga. Dramatic news videos on J&K operative Davinder Singh and Princess Haya's escape are another genre catching their attention,” he adds.

The lockdown is already a lot for people to deal with and add to that news overload leads to feelings of anxiousness. "The news is a constant reminder for people of the gravity and seriousness of the situation which could increase their anxiety. Animated explainer videos could reduce that anxiety while still getting across the important and pertinent points. At the same time, reduced anxiety will allow you to focus better on the information being explained and thus you are more likely to retain it," Mehta adds.