Third Quad ministerial meeting today, first under Joe Biden administration; climate change, COVID-19 on agenda

New Delhi: The third Quad ministerial meeting between foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and USA will be held on Thursday to exchange views on regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Japan's Toshimitsu Motegi will take place via video conferencing.

The meeting will provide an opportunity to continue the useful exchange of views from their last meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020, the MEA said.

"The ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. They will also discuss ongoing efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, addressing global climate change and other issues of mutual interest," it added.