Third COVID-19 wave in India within this week? Here's what Cambridge Tracker says

India may see a surge in the COVID-19 growth rate within days and head into an intense but short-lived virus wave as the new Omicron variant spreads across the country, Paul Kattuman, professor at the University of Cambridge which has developed a COVID-19 India tracker said, reported Bloomberg.

“It is likely that India will see a period of explosive growth in daily cases and that the intense growth phase will be relatively short,” Kattuman said. “New infections will begin to rise in a few days, possibly within this week,” he added.

Meanwhile, India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65 and Telangana 62.

With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities,the data stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,51,292.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 143.15 crore.

(With PTI input)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 06:48 PM IST