'Things change': In cryptic tweet, Sanjay Jha reminds that 'there are no permanent winners'

There has been a flurry of political discussion in recent days. From the exit polls for the recently concluded Bihar elections to the congratulations pouring in for President-elect Joe Biden - the last few days have also been a time of change. While incumbent Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat, world leaders as well as American citizens have already begun extending their congratulations. Somewhat closer to home, the the Bihar exit polls indicate that the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance might soon come to power.
Against this backdrop, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha had a cryptic message for his substantial Twitter following. Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Sunday, he reminded that change was the only constant.
"The biggest mistake some politicians make in their arrogance is that they are forever. No you are not, bro. There are no permanent winners and losers. Things change. They will," he opined.
While the leader did not specify who or what change he was talking about, his most recent tweets deal with both the Bihar elections and Biden's win. As such, it is not a far stretch to conclude that the recent political changes as well as the current Indian administration may have been the intended topic of his post.
Jha who has been vocal in his criticism of the Congress administration was removed from his post as a party spokesperson earlier this year. An an article critical of the Congress’ current state of inertia had been the catalyst. As his Twitter bio puts it in the aftermath of his suspension, he has been "Sacked as National Spokesperson for writing: India needs a reawakened and revitalized Congress, ready to win the second freedom struggle."
More recently, a day before Biden's victory was confirmed as being imminent, Jha had said that there is a lesson for India’s Grand Old Party to learn from the US Presidential elections. "Hats off to the Democrats who huddled together and worked hard to not repeat the mistakes of 2016. They successfully stopped Donald Trump," Jha said.
"There is a lesson here for India’s Grand Old Party, the Congress. The first step: wake up!" he tweeted.
