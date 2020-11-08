'Things change': In cryptic tweet, Sanjay Jha reminds that 'there are no permanent winners'

There has been a flurry of political discussion in recent days. From the exit polls for the recently concluded Bihar elections to the congratulations pouring in for President-elect Joe Biden - the last few days have also been a time of change. While incumbent Donald Trump has refused to accept defeat, world leaders as well as American citizens have already begun extending their congratulations. Somewhat closer to home, the the Bihar exit polls indicate that the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led alliance might soon come to power.

Against this backdrop, suspended Congress leader Sanjay Jha had a cryptic message for his substantial Twitter following. Taking to the micro-blogging platform on Sunday, he reminded that change was the only constant.

"The biggest mistake some politicians make in their arrogance is that they are forever. No you are not, bro. There are no permanent winners and losers. Things change. They will," he opined.