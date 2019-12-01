Thieves stealing bags of chana dal from a truck caught in CCTV

Damoh: Police have launched an investigation in an incident in which thieves were caught on CCTV camera stealing bags of chana dal (split chickpeas) from a truck at a Mandi (wholesale market).

"The truck was loaded at night in the godown, there were some problems in the truck, therefore, the driver did not leave with it. The thieves were then caught on CCTV camera stealing from it in the early hours of the morning on December 28. This has become a regular affair at the Mandi, no businessman feels it is safe to keep their goods here anymore," a businessman from the area said.

Police, meanwhile, said they have launched an investigation in the matter.

"Neeraj Shukla, a resident of Jabalpur Naka had alleged that thieves had stolen bags of chana from his truck which was stationed at the Mandi. They had also met some of the officials of our department and provided a CCTV footage in which the act was captured. Further investigations are underway," said Investigation Officer, PN Tiwari, of the Sagar Naka police station.

Further details are awaited.