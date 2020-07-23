Thieves steal wallet, come back to ask for ATM pin; Twitter says even 'crime industry' needs IQ test

While one cannot look into the mind of a criminal, the general consensus seems to be that it is a bad idea to return to the scene of the crime. And one should definitely not return seeking help from people that they've just robbed.
We really don't know what this particular duo was thinking, but after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man and beginning to make their getaway on a motorcycle, they decided to come back, before fleeing for the second time. Later, they were nabbed after a gunfight with the police. The incident took place Wednesday night on a road near Garhi Chaukhandi village under Phase-3 police station limits, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.
"The accused were fleeing after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man, who was out for dinner, at gunpoint. There was some cash, driver's license, Aadhaar card and an ATM card in the wallet of the victim. After going to some distance, the robbers returned to the victim to ask for the pin code of his ATM card and then fled again," he explained.
The matter was immediately reported to the local police station and relayed on the police network and the duo was intercepted at a security check in the area, the officer said. "When asked to stop for checking, they opened fire on the police team and sped away. They were chased by the policemen and the duo got injured in retaliatory firing after which they were held and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment," DCP Chander said.
Naturally, Twitter had a lot to say on the topic. Along with a distincting lack of sympathy, there were a lot of wisecracks about the seeming lack of awareness shown by the thieves.
"Stakeholders should come together to have an entrance test to allow only people with certain IQ in crime industry," wrote one Twitter user.
"What should I do?....Laugh or pity?" wondered another.
"What are the IPC sections for stupidity?" a third wanted to know.
Take a look at some of the posts:
