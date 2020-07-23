Thieves steal wallet, come back to ask for ATM pin; Twitter says even 'crime industry' needs IQ test

While one cannot look into the mind of a criminal, the general consensus seems to be that it is a bad idea to return to the scene of the crime. And one should definitely not return seeking help from people that they've just robbed.

We really don't know what this particular duo was thinking, but after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man and beginning to make their getaway on a motorcycle, they decided to come back, before fleeing for the second time. Later, they were nabbed after a gunfight with the police. The incident took place Wednesday night on a road near Garhi Chaukhandi village under Phase-3 police station limits, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

"The accused were fleeing after robbing the mobile phone and wallet of a man, who was out for dinner, at gunpoint. There was some cash, driver's license, Aadhaar card and an ATM card in the wallet of the victim. After going to some distance, the robbers returned to the victim to ask for the pin code of his ATM card and then fled again," he explained.