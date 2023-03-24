Watch: 'They'll think I'm cleaning my nose,' Rahul Gandhi tells Mallikarjun Kharge taking a dig at BJP

'They'll think I'm cleaning my nose,' Rahul Gandhi tells Mallikarjun Kharge taking a dig at BJP |

Rahul Gandhi was videographed leaving Parliament on Friday after attending a meeting of the Congress party in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber. While leaving, Rahul Gandhi assisted Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge at the staircase.

"If I touch you now, they say I'm wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they're saying that I'm wiping my nose on you," said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi as he helped party chief Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come only days after the Karnataka BJP attacked a video of him with Kharge. According to the saffron party, Rahul Gandhi used Mallikarjun Kharge's coat to "wipe his nose" and treated the party chief as "tissue paper."

Rahul Gandhi disqualified as MP in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as member of Lok Sabha a day after conviction in Modi surname defamation case. Gandhi scion who represents Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala was disqualified under provisions of Article 102 (1) (e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of Representation of the People Act.