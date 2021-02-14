'They would have died even while staying back home': Haryana minister on farmers' protest deaths

In a controversial remark over farmers' death at various protest sites, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal on Saturday said they would have died even if they had stayed back home.

Dalal made the remark in Haryana's Bhiwani in response to a reporter's query over the "death of 200 farmers".

"Would not they have died if they were at home? Had they been at their homes, they would have died there also. Out of one to two lakh, do 200 people not die in six months? Someone is dying of a heart attack and someone after falling ill... They died of their own will. I have my deepest sympathies for them," Dalal said.