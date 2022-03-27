'They will never say Bharat Mata ki Jai': Karnataka MLA to request CM Basavaraj Bommai to 'ban' madrasas

Karnataka Chief Minister's political secretary MP Renukacharya on Saturday stoked a fresh controversy. BJP leader MP Renukacharya said that he would urge the chief minister and the education minister to ban madrassas and they are only creating anti-national elements.

He slammed the Congress party for giving a call for Karnataka bandh over hijab row and said that the party focuses on a particular vote bank.

Congress members in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Wednesday demanded action against BJP Legislator and Chief Minister's Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya for allegedly obtaining a Scheduled Tribe certificate for his daughter.

Speaking on this issue to reporters, Renukacharya instead started pointing fingers at the behaviour of the Congress party in the state recently and said, "Despite respecting the law of land, a few anti-national organisations had given a call for Karnataka bandh. Can our state government tolerate this? They (Congress) give a call for the Karnataka bandh. Is our country Pakistan or Bangladesh or any other Islamic country? We won't tolerate this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Congress leaders defended themselves on this matter in the floor of the House. I want to ask Congress leaders...who created the hijab issue? You all or us? Your MLAs created it, you support the call for bandh indirectly. Is this vote bank more important to you?" he said, reported ANI.

The BJP leader MP Renukacharya requested the Chief Minister to ban madrasas in the state for 'imparting anti-national lessons' to students in the state.

"I ask Congress leaders why do we need madrasas in place of schools? What do they propagate in madrasas? They propagate 'instigative' lessons to innocent kids. Tomorrow, they will go against our country and they will never say Bharat Mata ki Jai," he said, reported ANI.

He added, "They are teaching these kinds of lessons at madrasas. I am requesting the Chief Minister and education minister to ban madrasas. Don't we have other schools where Hindu and Christian students study? You can't teach anti-national lessons here. Madrasas should be banned or made to teach the syllabus what we teach in other schools."

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:28 AM IST