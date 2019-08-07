They want to kill us, cries Farooq Abdullah

New Delhi: Rubbishing Home Minister Amit Shah's repeated assertion in the Lok Sabha that he is neither arrested nor detained, National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah made a sensational claim in Srinagar that the Central Government wants to kill him.

An emotional Abdullah on Tuesday told the electronic media that he was under arrest in his own house in Srinagar and nobody was being allowed to meet him in the last two days.

"Whatever the Home Minister has said about my absence from the Lok Sabha is a complete lie. It is baseless. I am jailed. They have stationed a DSP outside my house. I can't even visit my daughter who lives a few metres away. There is a lock outside her door," he said, breaking down on camera.

What rubbish for the Home Minister to claim that "I am at my home out of free will" and can't be brought to the House at gunpoint, Abdullah said. He said there was complete curtailment of movement in Kashmir, dubbing the government crackdown as "absolute dictatorship."

“For them, all Muslims are separatists. Is this what we deserve? I have never thought of this… not even in my wildest dream,” he said.

The veteran leader said that when he had gone to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to seek a response on the reasons behind the troop build-up in the Valley, he was told that the Amarnath Yatra was going well.

Abdullah said: "As soon as the gates open, our people will be out, they will fight, we will go to court. We're not gun-runners, grenade-throwers, stone-throwers, we believe in peaceful resolutions. They want to murder us. My son (Omar Abdullah), a former CM, is in jail and so is another former CM Mehbooba Mufti and many others."

The opposition members kept hammering the government in the Lok Sabha for preventing Dr Farooq Abdullah from participating in the debate on Article 370.

Home Minister Shah, however, kept reiterating that he was making the statement on his whereabouts after talking with officials. "I have made it clear thrice, Farooq Abdullah ji is at his home, he is not under house arrest, he is not under detention.

He is in good health, mauj-masti mein hain, unko nahi ana hai toh gun kanpatti par rakh kar bahar nahi la sakte hum (If he doesn't want to come out, we can't force him at gunpoint.)"