‘They should all be hanged’: Kamlesh Tiwari's mother on arrest of killers

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): Kusum Tiwari, mother of Kamlesh Tiwari, who was killed in Lucknow, has demanded death penalty for all the accused persons, who have been arrested.

"We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I am satisfied by the government's action," Kusum Tiwari said. A four-member team of Lucknow Police today is going to Ahmedabad seeking remand of two main accused in the case - Ashfaq Hussain Jakirhussain Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan (27), who were arrested by Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on Tuesday. On October 18, Kamlesh Tiwari was shot at the Naka area of Lucknow, he later succumbed to his injuries.