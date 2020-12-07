'They promised in 2019 election manifesto': BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad slams Congress for opposing Farm Laws

Senior BJP leader and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday lashed out at the Congress and other non-BJP parties for trying to save themselves from going into oblivion. He blasted the Congress for opposing the new farm laws and fanning the protests. He told a press conference that most of the provisions in the new laws are what the Congress had itself promised in its 2019 election manifesto. He noted that NCP leader Sharad Pawar had advocated amendments in the farm laws in 2005 but he was now opposing the reforms brought by the Modi government to settle political scores. He accused the Congress of spreading misinformation among farmers that the government will eliminate them by entering into contracts with large corporations. ''Was not contract farming recommended during the UPA regime,'' he asked and pointed out that several state governments had implemented contract farming, many of which were Congress-ruled states.