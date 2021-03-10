'They may not have Aadhar card': Priyanka Chaturvedi urges PM Modi, Harsh Vardhan to frame guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of saints

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to frame guidelines for the COVID-19 vaccination of religious heads and saints of various religions across the country considering they might not have an Aadhar card and might not be techno-savvy to get themselves registered for it.

"I would like to draw your kind attention towards a matter of pressing importance whereby multiple religious heads, saints of various religions in India, are senior citizens are not being able to get vaccinated as they may not have an Aadhar card or aren't technology savvy to get themselves registered for it. They may want to get vaccinated voluntarily, however do not have the required documents for the same. Some saints of specific religions are always on the move by foot too," she wrote in the letter.

"I urge you to kindly make considerations for the same. While they adhere to their religious duties which they have dedicated their life, it is imperative to keep them safe from any risk of COVID-19. Hence, I'd request you to consider their difficulties in adherence to the guidelines issued. I shall be personally thankful to you if suitable direction may please be issued to the concerned officials to frame the guidelines to address this situation," she added.