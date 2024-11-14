'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding Development Funds For West Bengal

Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee | File Image

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had once again slammed the NDA led central government at Darjeeling for not clearing funds for development of the state.

After inaugurating Saras Mela at the hills, Mamata said that despite odds, the West Bengal government is working for the development of the hills.

“More than 64 thousand crores have been spent for the development of North Bengal. Central government doesn’t give money despite the odds state government works for the development. I have given 54000 land deeds for tea garden workers. Our government has also revamped the toy trains of Darjeeling,” said Mamata.

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that they come before the elections and make ‘false promises’ but she works round the year for the common people..

“Some people come in every five years ahead of the elections. They don’t keep their promises. They come and do open firing and shops get closed and tourists don't come. I want the development of the hills. North Bengal should not be sold for any individuals. The people of the hills should stay happy. More developments will be done in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. I will visit Darjeeling again to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Candra Bose in January,"Mamata added.