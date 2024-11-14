 'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding Development Funds For West Bengal
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding Development Funds For West Bengal

'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding Development Funds For West Bengal

After inaugurating Saras Mela at the hills, Mamata said that despite odds, the West Bengal government is working for the development of the hills.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:51 AM IST
article-image
Kolkata CM Mamata Banerjee | File Image

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday had once again slammed the NDA led central government at Darjeeling for not clearing funds for development of the state.

After inaugurating Saras Mela at the hills, Mamata said that despite odds, the West Bengal government is working for the development of the hills.

“More than 64 thousand crores have been spent for the development of North Bengal. Central government doesn’t give money despite the odds state government works for the development. I have given 54000 land deeds for tea garden workers. Our government has also revamped the toy trains of Darjeeling,” said Mamata.

Read Also
Veteran Bengali Actor Manoj Mitra Dies At 86 In Kolkata, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Mourns His...
article-image

Taking further potshots at the saffron camp, the West Bengal Chief Minister said that they come before the elections and make ‘false promises’ but she works round the year for the common people..

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: 289-Hectare Panje Wetland Dries Up, Environmental Groups Warn Of Ecological Crisis
Navi Mumbai: 289-Hectare Panje Wetland Dries Up, Environmental Groups Warn Of Ecological Crisis
Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils ₹54,000 Crore Coastal Road Extension To Virar, Cutting Mumbai-Virar Travel Time By 35 Minutes
Maharashtra DCM Devendra Fadnavis Unveils ₹54,000 Crore Coastal Road Extension To Virar, Cutting Mumbai-Virar Travel Time By 35 Minutes
ED Attaches ₹22.86 Crore Assets Of CA Amber Dalal In Ponzi Scheme Probe
ED Attaches ₹22.86 Crore Assets Of CA Amber Dalal In Ponzi Scheme Probe
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Muslim Group Led By Maulana Sajjad Naumani Backs 269 Candidates Of MVA
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 : Muslim Group Led By Maulana Sajjad Naumani Backs 269 Candidates Of MVA

“Some people come in every five years ahead of the elections. They don’t keep their promises. They come and do open firing and shops get closed and tourists don't come. I want the development of the hills. North Bengal should not be sold for any individuals. The people of the hills should stay happy. More developments will be done in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik. I will visit Darjeeling again to celebrate the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Candra Bose in January,"Mamata added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: Violence And Allegations Of Malpractices Mar Bypolls In State; TMC Worker Killed In...

West Bengal: Violence And Allegations Of Malpractices Mar Bypolls In State; TMC Worker Killed In...

'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding...

'They Don't Keep Their Promises': CM Mamata Banerjee Criticises NDA Government For Withholding...

Tamil Nadu: Doctors Strike In Protest After Brutal Stabbing Of Senior Oncologist In Chennai Hospital

Tamil Nadu: Doctors Strike In Protest After Brutal Stabbing Of Senior Oncologist In Chennai Hospital

Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches Special Tourism Packages For Sikh And Buddhist Pilgrims Covering Key...

Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches Special Tourism Packages For Sikh And Buddhist Pilgrims Covering Key...

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...

Chhattisgarh: ED Files ₹50 Crore Money Laundering Case Against Businessman KK Srivastava, Declares...