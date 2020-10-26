'They do everything except govern...': JP Nadda hits out at 'Congress blessed' Maha govt

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Congress and the Maharashtra government, accusing the Opposition party and its leaders of harbouring a "deep personal hatred against a person who was born in poverty and became PM". He also criticised the Maharashtra government alleging that the administration was doing everything apart from governing.
"If anyone wants to see a laboratory of usage of brute state power, troubling opponents, curbing freedom of speech in trademark Congress style, see the working of the Congress blessed Maharashtra Government. Except governing, they are doing everything else," Nadda tweeted.
He also hit out at the various state governments wherein the Congress presently plays a role. "If there is one party whose conduct reeks of disgust, it is Congress. Atrocities against SC/ST communities are at an all time high in Rajasthan, women are unsafe in Rajasthan as well as Punjab, and their Punjab Ministers are committing scholarships scams," he added.
On Dussehra, various farm organisations in Punjab had brunt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and business tycoons Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani during the festivities as a mark of protest against the Centre's new farm laws. Reacting to the same, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted that it was a "dangerous precedent" and that it was "bad for our country".
Nadda however alleged that Gandhi had had a hand in the "drama" and that while it was "shameful" it was not "unexpected".
"The Rahul Gandhi-directed drama of burning PM’s effigy in Punjab is shameful but not unexpected. After all, the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has NEVER respected the office of the PM. This was seen in the institutional weakening of the PM’s authority during the UPA years of 2004-2014," he tweeted.
Nadda also hit out at the Congress for its "dangerous" combination of "despondency and shamelessness". "Empty rhetoric of decency and democracy by the Mother is ‘complemented’ by live demonstrations of politics of hate, anger, lies and aggression by the Son. Double standards galore!" he tweeted.
"On freedom of speech, Congress can never pontificate to others. They have contempt for dissenting voices for decades. We saw glimpses of it during the Emergency. Later on, the Rajiv Gandhi government made a brazen attempt to weaken press freedom. A free press rattles Congress," he added.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)