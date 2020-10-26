'They do everything except govern...': JP Nadda hits out at 'Congress blessed' Maha govt

BJP President JP Nadda on Monday launched a scathing attack at the Congress and the Maharashtra government, accusing the Opposition party and its leaders of harbouring a "deep personal hatred against a person who was born in poverty and became PM". He also criticised the Maharashtra government alleging that the administration was doing everything apart from governing.

"If anyone wants to see a laboratory of usage of brute state power, troubling opponents, curbing freedom of speech in trademark Congress style, see the working of the Congress blessed Maharashtra Government. Except governing, they are doing everything else," Nadda tweeted.

He also hit out at the various state governments wherein the Congress presently plays a role. "If there is one party whose conduct reeks of disgust, it is Congress. Atrocities against SC/ST communities are at an all time high in Rajasthan, women are unsafe in Rajasthan as well as Punjab, and their Punjab Ministers are committing scholarships scams," he added.