‘They cheated’: TMC MP Derek O'Brien tears rule book in Rajya Sabha, shares two videos

On Sunday, the Opposition launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre as the farm reform bills were tabled for discussion in Rajya Sabha.

While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. O'Brien later entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.

Soon after incident, Derek O'Brien while sharing a video on Twitter wrote: "They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this."