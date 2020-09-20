‘They cheated’: TMC MP Derek O'Brien tears rule book in Rajya Sabha, shares two videos

On Sunday, the Opposition launched a high-intensity attack on the Centre as the farm reform bills were tabled for discussion in Rajya Sabha.
While opposing the bills, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien targeted the Centre and reminded the Centre of its promise of doubling farmers' income by 2022. O'Brien later entered the well of the House and showed the rule book to Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, during a discussion in the House on agriculture Bills.
Soon after incident, Derek O'Brien while sharing a video on Twitter wrote: "They cheated. They broke every rule in Parliament. It was a historic day. In the worst sense of the word. They cut RSTV feed so the country couldn't see. They censored RSTV. Don’t spread propaganda. We have evidence. But first watch this."
Later, the 59-year-old Rajya Sabha MP tweeted saying MPs from opposition parties now sitting in dharna. "MPs from opposition parties now sitting in dharna INSIDE Rajya Sabha. The opposition wanted a vote (division) on #FarmBills Govt pushed bills denying Oppn legit right," Derek O'Brien tweeted.
The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs. Opposition MPs raised slogans against the government and some also throw out the papers in the Upper House.
The Bills being discussed are -- Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Both of them were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.
