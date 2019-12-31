They can take away my posts: Irfan Habib

Thiruvananthapuram: The war of words between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and historian Irfan Habib showed no signs of abating, with the latter questioning the protocol violation alleged by the governor.

Habib pointed out that the previous edition of Indian History Congress held in Thiruvananthapuram last year was inaugurated by the president and there was no issue with protocol then.

If the president did not have any protocol issue, how can a governor, who is relatively lower in the hierarchy, claim breach of protocol, he asserted.

Habib ridiculed the charge that he pushed the security aide of the governor and wondered how a man like him, aged 88 years, could manhandle a security official aged 35 years.

Arif Mohammed Khan had accused Irfan Habib of attempts to disrupt his inaugural address at the Indian History Congress at the Kannur University campus and said this "intolerance" towards a different opinion was "undemocratic". In a series of tweets, the governor said efforts were made to interrupt his speech on stage and from the audience as well.

The eminent historian in response asserted that he was intolerant towards the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and insisted that he would not budge from his position on the draconian law.

He said he was prepared to return all recognitions, including his title as Professor Emeritus, if that is what it takes to record his protest.

The governor had faced protests from some delegates and students during his opening address at the event when he referred to the agitation against CAA.

"You have every right to protest. But you cannot shout me down", the governor said repeatedly as the protests continued. Khan, later, clarified that he was only responding to the remarks made by earlier speakers, who included KK Ragesh, CPI-M Rajya Sabha MP, "as a person duty bound to defend and protect the constitution".

Upset over the unsavoury developments at the event, the governor called the state chief secretary to Raj Bhavan and is reported to have expressed his strong disapproval.

In an interview to Asianet news channel, he defended his remarks and advised those who criticised him, including state CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to read the constitution first. He insisted that he had taken the oath to defend the constitution when he was sworn in as governor.