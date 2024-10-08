‘They Asked Us To Leave..’: Dhol Wallas Exit Congress HQ As Haryana Election Results 2024 Go BJP’s Way (VIDEO) |

The Congress party faced major embarrassment as the trends in the Haryana assembly elections shifted dramatically after the initial hours of counting. Early in the process, Congress appeared to be leading comfortably in over 60 seats, sparking celebrations among party workers. However, as the counting progressed, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) surged ahead, taking the lead in 50 seats, while Congress struggled, now holding the lead in only 35 constituencies, according to official trends on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website.

Viral Video Shows Dhol Wallas Leaving AICC HQ In Delhi

The early celebrations of Congress supporters, which included bursting crackers, distributing sweets and playing drums, quickly came to a halt as the party’s chances diminished. A video that surfaced on social media captured the moment dhol wallas were seen leaving the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. When questioned, they reportedly said, "They asked us to leave," indicating that the celebratory mood had dissipated amid the party’s declining fortunes.

Jairam Ramesh Files Complaint With ECI Alleging Delay In Updating Haryana Election Trends On Official Website

Amidst this unfolding scenario, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh filed an official complaint with the ECI on Tuesday, criticizing the delays in updating the election trends on the official website. He called the situation an "inordinate and unacceptable delay," expressing concerns about the accuracy and speed of the data being shared.

Here is my letter to @ECISVEEP on the inordinate and unacceptable delay in updating trends in the Haryana assembly elections pic.twitter.com/Lvq747seTz — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 8, 2024

Ramesh, along with other Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera, voiced frustrations, suggesting that the outdated data being displayed could be influencing the administration. They alleged that the BJP might be benefiting from the delay, using it to gain an advantage in the ongoing process.

BJP Bags 2 Seats, Congress Wins 1

Meanwhile, the BJP, which took a major lead, secured its first victory in the state by winning the Jind seat. BJP's Dr Krishan Lal Middha defeated Congress candidate Mahavir Gupta by a margin of 15,860 votes. In another win for the party, BJP’s Pawan Kharkhoda defeated INC's Jaiveer Singh by 5,635 votes, bringing the party's tally to two seats at that point.

Congress, on the other hand, opened its account by securing the Nuh seat. Party leader Aftab Ahmed achieved a notable victory by defeating Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) candidate Tahir Hussain by 46,963 votes, providing a glimmer of hope amid the party’s struggles to maintain its early momentum in the elections.