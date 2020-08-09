'They asked me if I was Indian...': DMK leader Kanimozhi shares harrowing airport interaction

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Sunday said she was asked by a CISF officer at the airport whether she was an Indian.
The query was posed to her by the Central Industrial Security Force woman officer when Kanimozhi asked the former to speak to her either in Tamil or English.
The DMK leader put out a tweet over the issue, expressing her angst over the incident.
"Today at the airport a CISF officer asked me if "I am an Indian" when I asked her to speak to me in Tamil or English as I did not know Hindi. I would like to know from when being Indian is equal to knowing Hindi," she posted on her tweet along with the hashtag #hindiimposition.
While talking about the incident to ANI, the leader said, "Just because you don't belong to one religion or don't speak a particular language doesn't make you less of an Indian. I think the greatness of this country is the acceptance of its diversity & inclusiveness. Somewhere we are losing that."
Soon after one of its officials was accused of questioning DMK leader MK Kanimozhi nationality for not knowing Hindi, it tweeted, "It is not the policy of CISF to insist upon any particular language."
The CISF has also ordered an enquiry into the matter.
The leader was quick to thank CISF after their tweet. She wrote, "Thank you for the immediate response and assurance to take action."
